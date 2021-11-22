Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 4,235 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 158,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 185,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 3,162,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,030,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,569,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.08 and a 1 year high of $41.72.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

