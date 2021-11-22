Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,624 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 598.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 141.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $81.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.96. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $63.35 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

