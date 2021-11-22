Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 0.8% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 178,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,427,000 after buying an additional 4,914 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 5,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in United Parcel Service by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,533 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UPS. Raymond James boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

Shares of UPS opened at $208.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $181.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.76 and a fifty-two week high of $220.24.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

