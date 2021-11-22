Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $27.44 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 51.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $27,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Rollins Financial grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.59 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $114.44 and a 12 month high of $145.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

