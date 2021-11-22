Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.97 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 43.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,199 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 113,090 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,359,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $2,255,000. 72.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ABT opened at $126.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.32 and a 52 week high of $131.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.39% and a net margin of 17.12%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.67%.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up previously from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.94.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,211,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,783 shares of company stock worth $23,066,012. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

