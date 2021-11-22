Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $4.75 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 425.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,922 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 387.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 308.5% during the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 281.9% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 288.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,743 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 287.1% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total value of $2,086,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $337.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $336.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $242.38 and its 200 day moving average is $207.60. The company has a market cap of $840.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.59, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.75.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

