Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $7.23 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 960,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,970,000 after buying an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 202,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $242.02 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.73 and a 200-day moving average of $226.96. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $183.37 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.