Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,424 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,682 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.3% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 24.7% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Yale University purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Microsoft from $331.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.85.

In other news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total value of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $343.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $208.16 and a one year high of $345.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.04 and its 200 day moving average is $287.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.