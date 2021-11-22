Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,427 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 72,656.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,119 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,968 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 28.3% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,047,283 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,398,601,000 after acquiring an additional 452,193 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at $232,871,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 8.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,402,391 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,992,305,000 after acquiring an additional 343,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after buying an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Tesla from $660.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. DZ Bank raised Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $855.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $754.40.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total value of $1,330,374.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,446,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,640,343,789. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock opened at $1,169.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $917.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $750.42. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 367.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $501.79 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

