KuCoin Shares (KCS) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7.88 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. KuCoin Shares has a market capitalization of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KuCoin Shares coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00047680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00227719 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00088277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Coin Profile

KuCoin Shares is a coin. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here . KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

