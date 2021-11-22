Kuke Music (KUKE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 29th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KUKE opened at $4.40 on Monday. Kuke Music has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Kuke Music Company Profile

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

