KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at Alliance Global Partners

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $3.50 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 46.58% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KULR Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS:KULR opened at $3.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. KULR Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 468.68% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. Analysts predict that KULR Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in KULR Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

