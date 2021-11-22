Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,625 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Kura Oncology worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Kura Oncology by 31.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Kura Oncology by 1,349.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Kura Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Kura Oncology by 13.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology stock opened at $16.99 on Monday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.85 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on KURA. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.