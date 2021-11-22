Landcadia Holdings IV (NASDAQ:LCA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 51,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 73,375 shares.The stock last traded at $9.80 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter worth about $977,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,826,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,954,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $197,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,397,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

