Lattice Token Price Reaches $1.24 on Top Exchanges (LTX)

Lattice Token (CURRENCY:LTX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Lattice Token has a total market cap of $35.63 million and approximately $531,424.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for about $1.24 or 0.00002159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lattice Token has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00069772 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.70 or 0.00074140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.48 or 0.00091125 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,199.78 or 0.07292129 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,746.61 or 1.00266048 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Lattice Token

Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. The official website for Lattice Token is lattice.exchange . Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lattice Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016

Lattice Token Coin Trading

