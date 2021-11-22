Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:LGI)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1151 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 30.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:LGI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.73. 1,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,770. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.77. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a one year low of $16.74 and a one year high of $22.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) by 52.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund were worth $1,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

