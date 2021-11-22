LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.11% of LCI Industries worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 344.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 135.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in LCI Industries by 11,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCII has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.60.

Shares of NYSE LCII opened at $156.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.83. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $122.99 and a 1-year high of $157.86. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.56.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.03. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

