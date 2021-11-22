Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.63 Billion

Brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to post sales of $4.63 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.64 billion and the lowest is $4.62 billion. Lear posted sales of $5.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lear will report full year sales of $19.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.00 billion to $19.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $22.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.36 billion to $22.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Lear from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.73.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 102,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 632,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $98,907,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 58.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear during the third quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lear by 10.0% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LEA stock opened at $177.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. Lear has a 12-month low of $137.65 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.88%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

