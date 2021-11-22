Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, an increase of 16.8% from the October 14th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 428,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Legend Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LEGN opened at $55.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66. Legend Biotech has a twelve month low of $23.41 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Legend Biotech will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the second quarter worth $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter worth $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.