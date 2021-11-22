Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Update

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 16.6% from the October 14th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 727,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Leidos stock traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,731. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86. Leidos has a 52 week low of $87.97 and a 52 week high of $113.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.00.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.20. Leidos had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 23.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Leidos from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.67.

In other Leidos news, insider James Robert Moos sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $740,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 85,698 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 243,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,643,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,452,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,964,000 after purchasing an additional 204,208 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,675,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $169,361,000 after purchasing an additional 186,557 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

