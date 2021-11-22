Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)’s stock price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.01 and last traded at $1.01. 421,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,335% from the average session volume of 29,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.09.

About Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF)

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group and Data Center Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.

Read More: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.