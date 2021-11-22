Lethean 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2,919.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 23.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Lethean has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $2,919.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lethean has traded down 10.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,593.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.55 or 0.07254505 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.05 or 0.00372918 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.98 or 0.00989483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00086541 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.76 or 0.00413058 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008345 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.00274190 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean (LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

