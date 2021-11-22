LGT Capital Partners LTD. Buys 116,567 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 56.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,592 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,567 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $84,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 566.7% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 218.4% in the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist cut their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

In other news, Director John J. Donahoe bought 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $8,227,273. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $194.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $228.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.84. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.07 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

