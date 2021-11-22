LGT Capital Partners LTD. Has $55.26 Million Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 475,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110,000 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for about 1.7% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of The Blackstone Group worth $55,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.18.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $146.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.58 and a 12 month high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.94 and a 200-day moving average of $113.77. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 30,400 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 335,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 838,693 shares valued at $58,576,397. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

