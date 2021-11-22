LGT Capital Partners LTD. Invests $46.12 Million in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 113,970 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $46,124,000. Lululemon Athletica comprises 1.4% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.09% of Lululemon Athletica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $474.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $431.35 and a 200 day moving average of $389.15. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $454.88.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.37, for a total transaction of $4,273,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,825,404.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,723 shares of company stock valued at $13,501,272 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

