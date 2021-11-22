LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,484 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 38.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $115.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.92. The firm has a market cap of $144.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.36 and a 12-month high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.05.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

