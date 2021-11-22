LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 590,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,830 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 2.0% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $65,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173,921 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,269 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,085,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,692,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,339 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,434,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,343,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,488 shares during the period.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $123.06 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $96.02 and a one year high of $142.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 37.93%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.3911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

