LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 6,950 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,950 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.0% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,757,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 89.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,910,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,517 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 37.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 11.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,417,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,894,000 after acquiring an additional 255,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on Prologis from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.47.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $150.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $111.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.18 and a 200-day moving average of $129.89.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.09%.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

