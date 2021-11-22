LHT Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One LHT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LHT has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. LHT has a total market cap of $161,761.76 and $9.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001784 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005267 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007594 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000018 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000164 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About LHT

LHT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

