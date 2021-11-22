Li Auto (LI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 29th. Li Auto has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $780.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Li Auto to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Li Auto stock opened at $30.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.25 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Li Auto has a twelve month low of $15.98 and a twelve month high of $47.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Li Auto by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,916,000 after purchasing an additional 74,381 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Li Auto by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

