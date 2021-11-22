Life Storage, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.35 Per Share (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Life Storage in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Life Storage’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LSI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Life Storage from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.63.

Life Storage stock opened at $134.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.28. Life Storage has a one year low of $71.43 and a one year high of $139.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.39). Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 29.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 7,795.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,584,000 after acquiring an additional 69,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,790,000 after purchasing an additional 349,910 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 42,451 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,052,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Life Storage news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total transaction of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.56%.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

