LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) Shares Gap Down to $8.65

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.36. LifeStance Health Group shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 11,491 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LFST. Cowen began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.08). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 37.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $173.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.17 million. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LFST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 438.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

