Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Reaches Market Cap of $3.25 Million

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $3.25 million and $144,548.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.84 or 0.00001486 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.48 or 0.00370224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

