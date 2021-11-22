Lightning Trading Down 4.4% This Week (LIGHT)

Lightning (CURRENCY:LIGHT) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. In the last seven days, Lightning has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001063 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning has a total market capitalization of $38.37 million and approximately $785,494.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00046949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00227222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00088318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightning Coin Profile

LIGHT is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

Buying and Selling Lightning

