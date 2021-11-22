Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 34,496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,040,440 shares.The stock last traded at $57.83 and had previously closed at $58.15.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed POS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.20.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the second quarter valued at about $10,391,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,573,000 after purchasing an additional 16,623 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 456,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,150,000 after purchasing an additional 45,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after purchasing an additional 180,145 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in shares of Lightspeed POS by 281.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 62,718 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.