Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 32,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,040,440 shares.The stock last traded at $57.86 and had previously closed at $58.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.86.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -111.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day moving average of $88.11.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $133.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.