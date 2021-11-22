Lightstreams Trading 3.5% Higher This Week (PHT)

Lightstreams (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Lightstreams coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Lightstreams has a total market cap of $664,256.76 and $105.00 worth of Lightstreams was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightstreams has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001297 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.93 or 0.00047680 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.63 or 0.00227719 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00088277 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Lightstreams Coin Profile

PHT is a coin. Its launch date was March 31st, 2019. Lightstreams’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,209,884 coins. Lightstreams’ official website is lightstreams.io . Lightstreams’ official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lightstreams is medium.com/lightstreams

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Lightstreams Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightstreams directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightstreams should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightstreams using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

