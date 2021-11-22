LikeCoin Reaches Market Cap of $39.44 Million (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $39.44 million and approximately $80,264.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0384 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00046949 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.61 or 0.00227222 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00006945 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.60 or 0.00088318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LikeCoin Coin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,066,816,100 coins and its circulating supply is 1,025,808,232 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official message board is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

