Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.95

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.95 and last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 1141965 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.27.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $404,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $8,647,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $54,779,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $5,255,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Lilium in the third quarter worth about $350,000. Institutional investors own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

About Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM)

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

