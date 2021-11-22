Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the October 14th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limestone Bancorp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 54,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 146.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Limestone Bancorp in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ:LMST opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Limestone Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a market cap of $124.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.95%. Research analysts predict that Limestone Bancorp will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The firm includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia.

