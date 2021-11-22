Lincoln Capital LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Lincoln Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,171 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.86.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.43 on Monday, reaching $165.24. The company had a trading volume of 29,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,723,982. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $166.43. The firm has a market cap of $228.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

