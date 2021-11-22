Lincoln Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,064 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 4.6% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $16,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 242,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 7.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,023 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $10,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.67 on Monday, hitting $153.33. 213,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,905,076. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $141.70 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.62 billion, a PE ratio of 141.28, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.15.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

