Linear (LINA) Price Down 4.5% This Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 11.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges. Linear has a total market cap of $249.68 million and $185.90 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linear has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Linear alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00047769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $129.92 or 0.00226682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00088258 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011770 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Linear Profile

Linear is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Linear is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.