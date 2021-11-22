Linear Market Capitalization Tops $252.34 Million (LINA)

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Over the last week, Linear has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. Linear has a total market capitalization of $252.34 million and approximately $96.42 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linear coin can now be bought for about $0.0630 or 0.00000111 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001346 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00047327 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00230262 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00087811 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

