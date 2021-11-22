Linker Coin (LNC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,696.00

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $9.32 million and $1,696.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar. One Linker Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0827 or 0.00000146 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linker Coin Profile

Linker Coin is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

