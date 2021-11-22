LinkEye (LET) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $832,881.00

LinkEye (CURRENCY:LET) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 22nd. LinkEye has a market capitalization of $4.67 million and approximately $832,881.00 worth of LinkEye was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LinkEye coin can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, LinkEye has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00069487 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00073747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.80 or 0.00091419 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,132.10 or 0.07292689 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,579.47 or 0.99856326 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

LinkEye Profile

LinkEye’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. LinkEye’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,999,000 coins. LinkEye’s official Twitter account is @LinkEyeProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LinkEye is https://reddit.com/r/ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LinkEye’s official website is www.linkeye.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LinkEye (LET) is a blockchain solution with an Achain-based token system that has been built and optimized specifically for the credit industry. This purpose-built system aims to facilitate a global credit alliance, as well as the development of an open and global credit-based society on both a technological and financial level. Utilizating blockchain technology and a credit economy model enables Linkeye to create a shared list of untrusted profiles within the credit alliance by connecting isolated islands of credit data. The LinkEye Token (LET) is a contract token issued on Achain to ensure efficiency on the Linkeye platform. LET token will be used as a user's credentials for querying data on the LinkEye platform. “

