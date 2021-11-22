LiquidApps One Day Trading Volume Hits $14,408.00 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. LiquidApps has a market cap of $8.23 million and $14,408.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LiquidApps has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001359 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00027755 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DAPP is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official message board is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

