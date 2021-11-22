Litecoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $15.03 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Litecoin has a total market cap of $15.03 billion and $2.03 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin coin can now be purchased for about $217.70 or 0.00370624 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000384 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005675 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000082 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,029,807 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.