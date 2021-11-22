Lithium Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.89 Million (LITH)

Lithium (CURRENCY:LITH) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Lithium coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lithium has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. Lithium has a total market capitalization of $26.56 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Lithium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lithium alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069204 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00073736 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.00 or 0.00091246 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,145.46 or 0.07274147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,062.49 or 1.00129058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lithium Profile

Lithium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 974,680,698 coins. Lithium’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lithium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lithium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lithium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lithium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lithium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.