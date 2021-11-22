Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Livent worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Livent in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Livent by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 4,300 shares of Livent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $100,276.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LTHM opened at $30.17 on Monday. Livent Co. has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.50.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Livent’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Livent Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LTHM. Piper Sandler began coverage on Livent in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Vertical Research upgraded Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.07.

Livent Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

